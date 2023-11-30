Kingston Western cops step up search for 12 wanted men Loop Jamaica

Kingston Western cops step up search for 12 wanted men Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The Kingston Western police have stepped up their search for twelve people listed as wanted in the division.

The following individuals are to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) before 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 2.

They are: Collin Townsend, otherwise called ‘Joe Joe’, Jevaughn Ferguson, otherwise called ‘Binty’, Neil Williams, otherwise called ‘Killer Bean’, Tyreek, otherwise called ‘Hittist’, Begs, otherwise called ‘Bobo’, Romario Barrett otherwise called ‘Papa’, Odane Thomas otherwise called ‘Lean Head’

A man known only as ‘Budie’, A man known only as ‘Naldo’, a man known only as ‘Timar’, a man known only as ‘Oneil’, man known only as ‘Chin’

Detectives have identified these individuals as persons who may be able to assist them with

ongoing investigations in the division.

Additionally, anyone with information that can assist in locating them is asked to contact the

Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip line at 811 or the nearest

police station.

