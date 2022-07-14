Kingston Wharves’ CEO speaks on recent on-the-job tragedy | Loop Jamaica

Following the recovery of the body of Scott Bamburry, an employee of Kingston Wharves Limited who reportedly fell off a ship while working on Tuesday night, the company has sought to bring some clarity to the tragic development.

According to a statement from Kingston Wharves, at approximately 10:05 pm on Tuesday, July 12 while performing duties as a stevedore aboard a vessel that was docked at Berth 8, the employee fell overboard the vessel.

A search was subsequently launched, which ended with the recovery of Bamburry’s body on Thursday.

In the above video, Mark Williams, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kingston Wharves Limited, outlined from the company’s standpoint, what occurred on Tuesday night.

He also referred to the unusual and heart-warming circumstances in which Bamburry came to be in the employ of the company, where Bamburry was said to have proven to be an industrious worker for just over a year, and was recognised for his work at the company’s last staff awards.

Williams said while the development is now the subject of a police investigation, the company, from its own checks and examination of the applicable safety systems and records, is satisfied that no systemic issue contributed to the tragedy.