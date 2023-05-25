Kingston woman gone missing in St Thomas on Labour Day Loop Jamaica

Forty-five-year-old Nicole Pearcy of Manley Meadows, Kingston 2 has been missing since Tuesday, May 23.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 173 centimetres (five feet eight inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 2pm, Pearcy was last seen in Albion, St Thomas wearing a green blouse and a pair of black shorts.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nicole Pearcy is asked to contact the police at

876-684-9080, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.