Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons wed in Jamaica — reports | Loop Jamaica

Entertainment
Loop News

48 minutes ago

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons wed in Jamaica

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons secretly tied the knot in Jamaica last weekend, international media outlets have reported.

The actors, who co-starred in the TV show ‘Fargo’ and the critically acclaimed film ‘The Power of the Dog’ exchanged vows in a private ceremony staged at the GoldenEye resort in Oracabessa Bay, St Mary.

“I can just confirm they got married. No other details will be given,” a representative for Dunst told Page Six.

Set on James Bond writer Ian Fleming’s former retreat, the hotel is surrounded by lush gardens and a lagoon.

