Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons wed in Jamaica — reports | Loop Jamaica

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons secretly tied the knot in Jamaica last weekend, international media outlets have reported.

The actors, who co-starred in the TV show ‘Fargo’ and the critically acclaimed film ‘The Power of the Dog’ exchanged vows in a private ceremony staged at the GoldenEye resort in Oracabessa Bay, St Mary.

“I can just confirm they got married. No other details will be given,” a representative for Dunst told Page Six.

Set on James Bond writer Ian Fleming’s former retreat, the hotel is surrounded by lush gardens and a lagoon.