Kishane Thompson caps season with sub-10 at Diamond League Final Loop Jamaica

EUGENE, Oregon: Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson wrapped up his 2023 season with a sub-10 clocking to secure fourth place in the men’s 100m at the Wanda Diamond League Final (Prefontaine Classic) on Saturday.

Thompson executed an even race, crossing the finish line in 9.87 seconds.

Among Thompson’s compatriots, Yohan Blake secured sixth place with a time of 10.08 seconds, while Ackeem Blake, the third Jamaican in the event, was disqualified due to a false start.

Christian Coleman stunned world champion Noah Lyles to secure the Diamond League title a world-leading 9.83.

Lyles, who won the 100m and 200m gold medals at World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary finished second in 9.85 to make it a USA 1-2 finish.

Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya was third, also running 9.85.

Coleman now shares the world-leading time with Lyles and Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes.