Kishane Thompson caps season with sub-10 at Diamond League Final Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Kishane Thompson caps season with sub-10 at Diamond League Final Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Kishane Thompson eyes big 2024 season after strong finish in Oregon

Shanieka Ricketts produces new personal best at Diamond League Final

Jackson wins women’s 100m title Diamond League title

J’can businessman and philanthropist R Danny Williams is dead

Kishane Thompson caps season with sub-10 at Diamond League Final

Tallawahs beat Patriots to keep playoff hopes alive

Task force to be established to tackle homeless issue in St James

Double late strike keeps City top of EPL with 3-1 win over West Ham

Person of interest held: MP’s daughter and her mother still missing

Man U fans jeer as Hojlund is substituted in 3-1 loss to Brighton

Saturday Sep 16

24?C
Melton Williams

7 hrs ago

Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson (left) competes in the men’s 100m at the Diamond League Final in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, September 16, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

EUGENE, Oregon: Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson wrapped up his 2023 season with a sub-10 clocking to secure fourth place in the men’s 100m at the Wanda Diamond League Final (Prefontaine Classic) on Saturday.

Thompson executed an even race, crossing the finish line in 9.87 seconds.

Among Thompson’s compatriots, Yohan Blake secured sixth place with a time of 10.08 seconds, while Ackeem Blake, the third Jamaican in the event, was disqualified due to a false start.

Christian Coleman stunned world champion Noah Lyles to secure the Diamond League title a world-leading 9.83.

Lyles, who won the 100m and 200m gold medals at World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary finished second in 9.85 to make it a USA 1-2 finish.

Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya was third, also running 9.85.

Coleman now shares the world-leading time with Lyles and Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Kishane Thompson eyes big 2024 season after strong finish in Oregon

Sport

Shanieka Ricketts produces new personal best at Diamond League Final

Sport

Jackson wins women’s 100m title Diamond League title

More From

Sport

Day 1 schedule for Jamaicans at the Wanda Diamond League Final

10 Jamaican athletes, among them Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson, are set to compete on Saturday’s opening day

See also

Sport

Jackson leads 18 Jamaicans into Diamond League Final in Oregon

After 13 meetings from May to September, the final fields are now set as the Wanda Diamond League gets ready to crown its 2023 champions at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday and Su

Sport

Jackson wins women’s 100m title Diamond League title

EUGENE, Oregon: Shericka Jackson produced a phenomenal performance in the women’s 100m to take care of the first leg of her sprint double attempt at the Diamond League Final on Saturday at Hayward Fie

Sport

Sara Misir to compete in GT Cup Championships in the UK this weekend

Jamaican Formula woman driver Sara Misir will be in action this weekend in the United Kingdom.
Misir and teammate Alana Carter will take to the grid on Saturday and Sunday at the Donnington Race Tr

Lifestyle

Wayne Marshall ‘cuts’ into J’can barbershop culture with new talk show

The Cut host Wayne Marshall holding court with Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton and dancehall artist Ding Dong during the first episode of show on CVM TV.
The typical Jamaican

Jamaica News

MLSS to send back farm workers who were sent home from Canada

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) has advised of its decision in relation to the recent premature return of some five Jamaican farm workers from Canada who had complained of poor worki

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols