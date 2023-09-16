Kishane Thompson eyes big 2024 season after strong finish in Oregon Loop Jamaica

EUGENE, Oregon: Jamaica’s sprinter Kishane Thompson is anticipating a significant track and field season ahead. The 22-year-old athlete expressed this optimism shortly after concluding his 2023 season with a sub-10 second performance for fourth place in the men’s 100m event on the first day of the two-day season-ending Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on Saturday.

The Diamond League title was clinched by Christian Coleman, the 2019 world champion from the United States, who equaled the world lead he already shared with Noah Lyles and Zharnel Hughes, by clocking 9.83 seconds. Lyles, the triple gold medalist in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary secured second place, while African record-holder Ferdinand Omanyala claimed the third spot, both posting times of 9.85 seconds.

Thompson delivered a solid and consistent performance, crossing the finish line in 9.87 seconds, just slightly short of his personal best of 9.85 seconds, which he had set only two weeks earlier at the Diamond League meeting in Xiamen, China, making him the fastest Jamaican sprinter this year.

Thompson gained recognition at Jamaica’s National Championships in July when he achieved a remarkable personal best time of 9.91 seconds, winning his preliminary round heat. His absence from the semi-finals the following day had raised some speculation, but his coach, Stephen Francis, later clarified that it had always been the plan for Thompson to only compete in the preliminary round.

The annual Prefontaine Classic, normally run earlier in the year, served as the Diamond League Final this season.

Thirty-two champions will be crowned over the two-day event, each winning US$30,000.

