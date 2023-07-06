Kishane Thompson upset in 100m heat, Yohan Blake disqualified Loop Jamaica

Kishane Thompson of MVP Track Club achieved a stunning upset victory over Ackeem Blake in heat one of the men’s 100m event at the National Senior and Junior Championships on Thursday night at the National Stadium.

The 21-year-old Thompson delivered a remarkable performance, storming across the finish line in a massive personal best time of 9.91 seconds. His impressive time stood as the fastest among the heats, surpassing his previous personal best of 10.21 seconds.

Ackeem Blake, the fastest Jamaican male this season with a notable time of 9.89 seconds, settled for second place with a time of 10.00 seconds, ranking as the joint fourth quickest time among the heats. Ryiem Forde secured the final automatic qualifying spot from the heat, finishing third in 10.01 seconds.

Oblique Seville (2nd left) wins heat two of the men’s 100m.

Oblique Seville and Kadrian Goldson also advanced to the semi-finals with successful performances.

Jamaica’s premier male sprinter, Oblique Seville, who achieved a fourth-place finish at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon last year, won the second heat with a time of 10.00 seconds, matching Ackeem Blake’s performance. Seville secured a comfortable victory ahead of Ramone Barnswell (10.13) and Tyquendo Tracey (10.22), who claimed the second and third automatic qualifying spots from the heat.

Goldson showcased an impressive display by clocking 9.94 seconds to win heat three, earning the second fastest qualifying time. The heat witnessed another sub-10-second performance as Rohan Watson of MVP finished second in 9.98 seconds, while Julian Forte secured the other automatic qualifying spot with a time of 10.10 seconds.

Heat three also encountered some drama as Yohan Blake was disqualified for a false start. The 2011 World 100m champion, who recently signed a deal with German sportswear manufacturer Puma, engaged in a plea with officials for over five minutes before departing from the track.

Nigel Ellis emerged victorious in the fourth and final heat with a time of 10.07 seconds, securing his spot in the semi-finals. Michael Campbell (10.10) and Bouwahjgie Nkrumie (10.21) finished second and third, respectively, securing the other automatic qualifying spots.

Also progressing to the semi-finals are Jelani Walker (10.09), Sandrey Davison (10.19), Odaine McPherson (10.21), and Conroy Jones (10.22).

The semifinals and finals are scheduled to take place on Friday.

The championships, continuing until Sunday, serve as the Jamaica Trials for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, scheduled from August 19 to 27.

Additionally, the championships will determine the teams for three junior competitions: the NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica (July 21-23), the Pan American Under-20 Athletics Championships in Puerto Rico (August 4-6), and the Under-18 Commonwealth Youth Games in Port of Spain, Trinidad (August 6-9).