Kishane’s limited participation at Trials part of MVP’s long-term plan Loop Jamaica

Kishane Thompson, a relatively unknown 21-year-old sprinter, delivered a stunning performance in the preliminary round of the 100m event at the National Senior and Junior Championships at the National Stadium on Thursday.

Thompson’s remarkable time of 9.91 seconds left the crowd astounded, raising speculation about his absence from the semi-finals the following day.

Stephen Francis, the celebrated coach of MVP Track Club, addressed the confusion surrounding Thompson’s absence and revealed a carefully planned strategy for the sprinter’s limited participation at the national championships.

Known for nurturing the careers of track sensations like Asafa Powell and Nesta Carter, Francis explained that the plan aimed to gradually mold Thompson into a formidable force on the world stage.

In an interview with Sportsmax.TV, Francis explained, “It was always the plan for him to focus this year on running one-round races. In his previous two years with us, he struggled with injuries, running only four 100m races in that time and never participating in the national championships. Therefore, we decided that he should run one round here, deliver an impressive time, and then focus on competing in ‘one’ races in Europe. If he is required for relays, he will be available.”

Although Thompson’s time was impressive, Francis stressed that it fell short of their expectations, attributing it to the organisers’ incompetence.

According to Francis, a malfunctioning speaker prevented athletes in the outer lanes of the 100m straight, including Thompson in lane eight, from hearing the starting gun.

However, he expressed confidence in Thompson’s ability to achieve significantly faster times under optimal conditions.

Francis said, “He would have run significantly faster, but the most important thing is that he feels healthy and can look forward to the rest of the summer. We plan to ensure that next year, in the Olympic year, he will have the necessary racing experience and a different attitude to tackle the full program.”

Thompson’s exceptional performance has thrust him into the spotlight, generating excitement among fans for his future endeavors. Following Francis’ well-structured plan, Thompson will continue to compete in carefully selected races across Europe this summer, refining his skills and gaining valuable experience.