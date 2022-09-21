KLE and Student Living led gains on Tuesday Loop Jamaica

KLE Group and 138 Student Living led gains during Tuesday’s trading of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

KLE gained 21 per cent to $2.08 on the day, it was followed by 138SL up 13 per cent to $6.29.

The day’s top declining stocks were MPC Caribbean Clean Energy down 19 per cent to $68.12, Purity down 11 per cent to $2.03.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 105 stocks of which 38 advanced, 47 declined and 20 traded firm.

The JSE Index declined by 5,837.99 points (1.63 per cent) to close at 353,391.05 points and the volume traded amounted to 13,347,493 valued at $482,583,081.89. The Junior Market Index declined by 14.45 points (0.34 per cent) to close at 4,181.32 points and the volume traded amounted to 30,532,879 valued at $100,998,581.38.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 5,584.37 points (1.49 per cent) to close at 368,030.77 points and the volume traded amounted to 43,880,372 valued at $583,581,663.27.

Also on the day, the JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 4,194.74 points (1.02 per cent) to close at 405,094.01 points and the volume traded amounted to 11,631,192 valued at $345,071,771.72. The JSE Select Index declined by 99.00 points (1.07 per cent) to close at 9,154.84 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,157,076 valued at $43,440,188.95.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 7.98 points (3.84 per cent) to close at 199.74 points and the volume traded amounted to 48,397 valued at $6,843.57. The JSE Cross Listed Index declined by 2.77 points (4.66 per cent) to close at 56.72 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,716,301 valued at $137,511,310.17.

Meanwhile, the JSE Financial Index declined by 1.02 points (1.19 per cent) to close at 84.52 points and the volume traded amounted to 8,087,877 valued at $461,638,824.79. The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 2.27 points (2.25 per cent) to close at 98.70 points and the volume traded amounted to 27,004,650 valued at $237,533,529.48.

The JA dollar Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 43,880,372 units valued at $583,581,663.27. The US dollar Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 48,397 units valued at $6,843.57.