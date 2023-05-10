KLE starts Wednesday’s trading at $1.81 Loop Jamaica

KLE Group led gains during Tuesday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

KLE gained 11 per cent to $1.81, followed by Eppley Preference shares up 10 per cent to $6.90, and 138 Student Living preference shares up 10 per cent to $132.19.

The top declining stock was JMMB preference shares down 19 per cent to $1.01, Margaritaville Turks down 15 per cent to $13.71, Lasco Distributors down 14 per cent to $2.32, and Access Financial down 11 per cent to $23.00.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 3,556.37 points (1.02 per cent) to close at 345,494.75 points and the volume traded amounted to 16,621,654 valued at $80,308,735.07.

Also on the day, the JSE Main Index declined by 3,014.50 points (0.89 per cent) to close at 334,130.49 points and the volume traded amounted to 10,763,695 valued at $65,931,589.76.

The Junior Market Index declined by 81.24 points (2.16 per cent) to close at 3,684.54 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,857,959 valued at $14,377,145.31.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 1.10 points (0.47 per cent) to close at 233.29 points and the volume traded amounted to 117,602 valued at $19,659.82.

The JSE Cross Listed Index declined by 0.63 points (0.98 per cent) to close at 63.83 points and the volume traded amounted to 989 valued at $429,531.00.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 1.08 points (1.41 per cent) to close at 75.54 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,539,350 valued at $42,435,930.67.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 0.69 points (0.70 per cent) to close at 98.31 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,892,918 valued at $14,392,867.04.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 110 stocks of which 36 advanced, 56 declined and 18 traded firm.