Klopp bemoans current Saudi League transfer circus Loop Jamaica

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted the threat of players leaving for Saudi Arabia is “massive,” and urged FIFA to address their extended transfer deadline.

The takeover of the Saudi Pro League by the state’s Public Investment Fund has caused a new concern for clubs in Europe this summer, with Liverpool certainly not exempt.

Monday night saw Fabinho join Jordan Henderson in heading to Saudi Arabia as he signed for Al Ittihad.

Addressing reporters ahead of Liverpool’s final friendly in Singapore against Bayern Munich, the German spoke about the new financial power in football as well as naming Trent Alexander-Arnold as the vice-captain for the club.