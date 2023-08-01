Klopp bemoans current Saudi League transfer circus Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Klopp bemoans current Saudi League transfer circus Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1

Bayern confirm Sadio Man? leaving for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr

Fabinho follows Henderson in leaving Liverpool to move to Saudi Arabia

Phillips blasts Vaz for ‘disrespecting Golding’ in censure motion

Gunmen dash from taxi as driver threatens to crash vehicle

SVL partner Game Park commences draw studio operations in Ghana

Klopp bemoans current Saudi League transfer circus

Thomas, Hope return to West Indies T20I squad for India series

Last trading day of July sees Spur Tree and Blue Power leading gains

Dequity Capital takes centre stage: Mairs shifts focus from Dolla

Tuesday Aug 01

30?C
Loop Sports

5 hrs ago

Klopp bemoans current Saudi League transfer circus

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted the threat of players leaving for Saudi Arabia is “massive,” and urged FIFA to address their extended transfer deadline.

The takeover of the Saudi Pro League by the state’s Public Investment Fund has caused a new concern for clubs in Europe this summer, with Liverpool certainly not exempt.

Monday night saw Fabinho join Jordan Henderson in heading to Saudi Arabia as he signed for Al Ittihad.

Addressing reporters ahead of Liverpool’s final friendly in Singapore against Bayern Munich, the German spoke about the new financial power in football as well as naming Trent Alexander-Arnold as the vice-captain for the club.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

July 28, 2023 06:36 PM

Sport

July 26, 2023 09:17 PM

Sport

July 26, 2023 03:09 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1

Sport

Bayern confirm Sadio Man? leaving for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr

Sport

Fabinho follows Henderson in leaving Liverpool to move to Saudi Arabia

More From

Sport

Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, Shanieka Ricketts win in Leverkusen

Yohan Blake, the 2011 world 100m champion, along with fellow Jamaicans Briana Williams and Shanieka Ricketts emerged victorious at the True Athletes Classics, a World Athletics Continental Tour – Bron

See also

Jamaica News

Cop on bike collides with cow, dies

A policeman assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division died yesterday after being in a crash involving a cow in the parish.
Loop News has learnt that the policeman was driving his motorc

Sport

Anderson breaks 800m national record to secure World Champs ticket

Navasky Anderson achieved a remarkable feat at the DC Track Championships in Fairfax, Virginia on Sunday, setting a new national record with an impressive time of 1:44.70 in the men’s 800m race,

Entertainment

Shenseea: From bottle girl to getting booked to perform at Dream WKND

An emotional Shenseea took to Instagram on Sunday after her Dream WKND performance to talk about the progress she’s made since being a “bottle girl” at the same event six years ago.
The ‘Blesse

Jamaica News

Stepdad gets life for brutal rape, murder of 9-y-o schoolgirl

Forty-two-year-old construction worker Omar Green, who pleaded guilty to the gruesome rape and murder of nine-year-old Nikita Noel in Hanover earlier this year, was sentenced to life imprisonment when

Sport

Sunshine Girls continue winning streak at Netball World Cup

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls secured a 61-49 victory against Uganda in their Pool G fixture on the first day of the second-stage matches at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town on Monday.
Despite Uganda’

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols