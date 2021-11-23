Klopp unhappy with Jota questioning | Loop Jamaica

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave a blunt response to a journalist ahead of Wednesday’s game against Porto.

Liverpool qualified with two matches to spare by beating Atletico Madrid in their last group game and Klopp knows he has to manage his options amid a hectic stretch of 12 games in 40 days in all competitions.

Yet Klopp came across a similar situation last season when Liverpool visited FC Midtjylland in a game with nothing riding on it. He fielded a number of first-choice players and one of them — Diogo Jota — got injured and was ruled out for three months.

Reminded of that on Tuesday, Klopp took umbrage but said he would do the same again.