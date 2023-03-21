Knibbs dominates Constant Spring Golf Classic with 5-shot victory Loop Jamaica

William Knibbs secured a five-shot victory at the two-day Constant Spring Golf Classic, which ended at the weekend.

Knibbs ended with 12 over par 152 to stave off Zandre Roye, who shot a 17 over par 157 for second place.

Both players scored eight over par 78 on the first day to set the stage for a very competitive final day.

Knibbs double bogeyed the first hole and sent down four bogeys by the 11th hole but recovered with two birdies on holes number 13 and 14 while paring the next four holes to close the round on four over par 74.

Roye, on the other hand, started with a birdie but the rest of the round was riddled with errors including a triple bogey, two double bogeys, and three bogeys for nine over par 79.

Dr Mark Newnham 162 (83, 79) finished third while last year’s winner Sean Morris was fourth with a score of 164 after posting 89 and 75 for his two rounds.

Jamaica Golf Association president Jodi Munn-Barrow won the ladies 0-12 category following scores of 77 and 76 for a 13 over par 153.

Jerome Thomas took home the Boys’ Under-18 title after scoring 184 for his two rounds while the master’s title went to Vivian Monteith, who carded 93 and 90 for a 43-over par score of 183.

The top performers in the other categories were:

Men and Men Senior 7-12: Bruce Levy 159 (77, 82), Bruce Lopez 173 (88, 85) and Christopher Carvalho 174 (88, 86).

Men and Men Senior 13-24: Mitchell Watson 185 (86 and 99).

Men Super Senior 0-12: Mike Gleichman (159), Metry Seaga (164), Ronald Ross (166).

Men Super Senior 13 -24: Linval Freeman (194), George Wright (197) and Paul Chai Chong (199).