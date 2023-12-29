Knife wielding man fatally stabs one and injured another in Manchester Loop Jamaica

Knife wielding man fatally stabs one and injured another in Manchester Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
7 hrs ago

Lawmen assigned to the Mandeville police arrested and charged 25-year-old Oshane Clarke, otherwise called ‘Boom Boom’, of Savoy, Christiana, Manchester with the murder of 24-year-old Stephan McLaughin, otherwise called ‘Rice Bag’ and the injuring of another man on Main Street in the parish on December 23.

The police said Clarke has also been charged with wounding with Intent.

Reports from the police are that about 1 am, an argument developed between the three men leading to an altercation.

A knife was reportedly brought into play and McLauglin and the other man were stabbed several times all over their bodies. 

Both men were taken to the hospital where McLauglin was pronounced dead and the other man was treated and later released.

Clarke was arrested during a police operation and interviewed in the presence of his attorney, where he was charged with the offences.His court date is being finalised, the police said.

