‘Knife wielding robber’ fatally shot by cops on Waltham Park Road Loop Jamaica

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) commenced investigations into a police fatal shooting of an unidentified man along Waltham Park Road. The incident took place on Thursday, August 18 at about 2:00 am.

The police have stated that two officers were traveling along Waltham Park Road when they were alerted by a female who alleged she was being robbed by a man with a knife.

The officers report that during their intervention they were attacked by the man with a knife. In response, both officers fired their weapons in the direction of the man. The injured man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Commission seeks the assistance of the public with identifying the deceased, who is of dark complexion and has plaited hair and a birthmark on his left thigh.

Persons with information regarding the deceased and/or this incident are encouraged to contact the Commission’s Head Office or send any information, photos or videos to INDECOM’s official WhatsApp at (876)553-5555.

The concerned officers provided initial accounts of the incident to the Investigative team and were each served a Section 21 Notice to provide a statement and attend the office of the Commission to be interviewed.

The incident scene was processed by INDECOM and included the collection of forensic exhibits, namely the recovered weapon, a knife, and the service firearms of the concerned officers.