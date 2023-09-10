Knight Riders beat Tallawahs to surge atop CPL table Loop Jamaica

Trinbago Knight Riders surged atop the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) table with a comfortable seven-wicket win against the Jamaica Tallawahs, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Trinidad on Saturday night.

The Knight Riders won the toss and opted to field first and that was to prove to be an inspired decision as the Jamaica Tallawahs struggled to post a competitive total.

Other than Imad Wasim who hit a valiant 62, no one else was able to stick with him as the Tallawahs posted 154 for eight off their allotted 20 overs.

Imad Wasim of Jamaica Tallawahs bats during the CPL match against Trinbago Knight Riders.

Chasing a victory target of 155, the Knight Riders reached 155 for three with 16 deliveries remaining. Nicholas Pooran followed up his unbeaten century with a rapid 54 off 35 balls. That knock laid the foundation for the Knight Riders to chase down the total.

Earlier the Tallawahs found their innings choked by spin as Brandon King (8) and Amir Jangoo (13) fell inside the power play with the defending champions only reaching 29 for two at the end of the first six overs.

Runs continued to be hard after the power play with the Tallawahs leaving themselves a lot to do at the backend as they reached 102 for four with five overs to go. However, Wasim made light of the pitch with a timely half-century off 26 balls but when he fell in the final over the Tallawahs were unable to add enough late blows to make their total a more threatening one.

Fabian Allen (left) of Jamaica Tallawahs celebrates with teammates following the fall of a wicket.

The Trinbago Knight Riders chased down the 155 required with ease. Martin Guptill also scored a half-century with an undefeated 53 while Andre Russell hammered 20 from 12 balls with three sixes to see the game home in 17.2 overs.

Summarised scores:

Jamaica Tallawahs 154/8 (Wasim 62, Blackwood 29; Khan 3/27, Narine 2/29).

Trinbago Knight Riders 155/3 (Pooran 54, Guptill 53*; Wasim 2/28, Green 1/29).