Knight Riders secure place in CPL final Loop Jamaica

Trinbago Knight Riders secured their place in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final on Sunday with a seven-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors, in Qualifier 1 on Wednesday night, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Send into bat, Guyana Amazon Warriors were restricted to 166 for seven from their allotted 20 overs, their lowest score this season when batting first.

The Knight Riders replied with 167 for three to win with 11 balls to spare. Jamaican Chadwick Walton led the Knight Riders to victory. The opener ensured his side never fell below the run rate with a brilliant innings of 80 not out.

Earlier, Saim Ayub continued his brilliant maiden CPL season with 49 as he once again opened with Odean Smith (15). The pair put on a 53-run partnership that proved to be the foundation of the Amazon Warriors’ innings.

Despite losing leading run scorer Shai Hope in the ninth over for two, the Amazon managed to surpass the 150 mark largely thanks to the late runs scored by Romario Shepherd (18) and Gudakesh Motie (19).

Waqar Salamkheil and Terrance Hinds proved to be vital for the Knight Riders, as they took wickets and contained runs.

Trinbago Knight Riders raced away to 41 without loss after four overs as Walton and Mark Deyal combined to give their side an ideal start to the chase.

Imran Tahir brought himself on to bowl and strike with his first ball, trapping Deyal LBW for 15. Nicholas Pooran then put on a 51-run partnership with Walton before he was caught off the bowling of Dwaine Pretorius for 33.

However, Walton silenced the Providence crowd with his innings of 80 not out, which included nine boundaries, supported by captain Kieron Pollard (23) batting alongside him.

Qualifier 2 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs will take place on Friday evening at Providence Stadium.

Summarised scores:

Guyana Amazon Warriors 166/7 (Ayub 49, Khan 36; Salamkheil 2/28, Hinds 2/32).

Trinbago Knight Riders 167/3 (Walton 80*, Pooran 33; Pretorius 2/36, Tahir 1/30).