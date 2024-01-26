Knutsford Express stock gains 21% during Thursday’s trading Loop Jamaica

Knutsford Express made double-digit gains to lead gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) for Thursday.

Knutsford gained 21 per cent to close at $12.39, followed by Eppley Preference shares up 18 per cent to $18.90, Berger Paints up 15 per cent to $6.01, and Cargo Handlers up 14 per cent to $14.90.

Top declining stocks were preference shares (prefs) led by JMMB prefs down 15 per cent to $1.70, Sygnus Credit prefs down 11 per cent to $102.74, JPS prefs down 10 per cent to $45, Palace Amusement down 5.0 per cent to $1.22 and JMMB prefs another tranche down 5.0 per cent to $1.90.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,712.97 points (0.51 per cent) to close at 335,019.68 points and the volume traded amounted to 23,035,812 valued at $96,672,922.89.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 1,118.96 points (0.35 per cent) to close at 321,725.63 points and the volume traded amounted to 20,842,200 valued at $90,178,686.13.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 75.77 points (2.03 per cent) to close at 3,801.37 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,193,612 valued at $6,494,236.76.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index advanced by 1,622.28 points (0.45 per cent) to close at 359,057.05 points and the volume traded amounted to 20,793,237 valued at $89,812,522.26.

The JSE Select Index advanced by 23.82 points (0.30 per cent) to close at 8,067.40 points and the volume traded amounted to 403,179 valued at $5,677,757.41.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 2.97 points (1.23 per cent) to close at 244.14 points and the volume traded amounted to 119,808 valued at $30,732.45.

The JSE Cross-Listed Index closed at 53.90 and the volume traded amounted to 909 valued at $92,964.00.

The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.40 points (0.58 per cent) to close at 69.24 points and the volume traded amounted to 369,975 valued at $4,646,086.99.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.36 points (0.35 per cent) to close at 102.95 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,433,921 valued at $27,777,285.10.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 97 stocks of which 50 advanced, 31 declined and 16 traded firm.