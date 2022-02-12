Kodak Black Among 4 Shot During Fight In West Hollywood, Condition Stable

Police have confirmed that rapper Kodak Black was among the four people shot during an after-party hosted by Justin Bieber on Friday night.

Los Angeles police confirmed that the four people were shot after a fight broke out outside a The Nice Guy restaurant following a brawl in which the Florida rapper was involved.

Videos online showed the rapper earlier talking to Gunna and Lil Baby moments before he is seen lunging at someone then swinging before shots are heard ringing out.

Police say around ten shots were fired as people were seen scampering for cover, and the brawl ended. Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, is suspected to be the person who was seen lying down on the ground as police responded to the shooting.

According to NBC News, police have confirmed that the victims are four men between the ages 60, 22, 20, and 19. Their names have not been released, but NBC News reported rapper Kodak Black was among the wounded.

According to LAPD, officers found two victims on the ground and were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The other two victims went to hospitals on their own. All four are said to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police are searching for the gunman and have asked witnesses to identify the violator. Online blogs have already begun to share a still image of a man who is seen with a gun in his hand shortly after the melee and has asked for persons knowing the shooter to give up his information.

In the meantime, Kodak Black’s team has not given an update on the rapper’s state of health. He has also been notably absent online.

The “Super Gremlin” rapper received a pardon from Donald Trump last year and recently completed his court-appointed drug treatment program recently. The rapper has kept out of trouble for the most part except for the charge of trespassing that he was slapped with over the Christmas holidays.