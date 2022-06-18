KPH A&E and operating theater flooded, forcing patients relocation | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Several patients at the Accident & Emergency Department and the Operating Theatres at the Kingston Public Hospital had to be temporarily relocated after a water pipe got dislocated and ended up flooding the facility and affecting some services on Saturday.

The problem was caused when a defective pressure switch caused excess pressure on the water system, bursting the water pipes and flooding the area, a release from the Southeast Regional Health Authority (SERHA) stated.

“No patients have been adversely affected and services in the A & E Department have been temporarily relocated to another section of the hospital,” said SERHA Regional Director Errol Greene.

“The pressure switch and the burst pipes have been fixed and clean-up operations continue at the hospital. We have also made arrangements with other health facilities in the health region to accommodate patients if that becomes necessary,” the release quoted Greene.

“We are also inspecting the electrical system to ensure no damage has been done, even as we continue to offer health services to the public. Thanks to the hospital staff and the technical team for their swift action to ensure that there was a minimal interruption in our services,” Greene added.

KPH is the largest multidisciplinary hospital in the Government Health Service and the largest trauma centre.

