KPH answers question re injured victims from Burger King

The Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) has released a statement in response to concerns about the ability of local hospitals to treat burn victims, following injuries sustained during an explosion at a Burger King outlet in New Kingston on Wednesday.

KPH also disclosed that a team of local plastic surgeons has confirmed that two patients receiving treatment at its facility and the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) are expected to make a full recovery.

Restaurant Associates Limited (RAL), the operator of Burger King in Jamaica, yesterday announced it was prepared to facilitate any necessary medical transfers, both locally and internationally, for employees requiring advanced treatment following the explosion.

A sister of one of the victims, Kerry-Ann Folkes, Renay Folkes-Johnson has insisted that her injured sister cannot wait until assistance from the company is available.

Folkes Johnson said Kerry-Ann needs specialised care from a burn facility, and there is none in Jamaica. She said the family has identified a burn facility overseas and has made all the necessary arrangements.

CEO of RAL Lisa Lake, in a follow-up statement, said that they were ready to make immediate payment upon receiving medical confirmation and clearance, “which we understand to be standard, we’re really surprised that the family has instead sought to solicit donations from the public.”

On Saturday, KPH issued a release addressing questions and also outlined its assessment of the patients.

KPH said it is “equipped to manage a wide range of burn injuries, from first and second-degree burns to more severe cases requiring advanced interventions.”

KPH also said when specialised care beyond their capabilities is necessary, patients can be referred to other institutions.

The hospital also reminded the public that patients have the right to seek treatment at any medical facility of their choice. If a transfer is requested, KPH will provide the necessary medical reports to ensure continuity of care, it said.

In the meantime, KPH reaffirmed its commitment to delivering the highest standard of care to all its patients.

KPH’s release outlined that on Wednesday, September 11, it admitted three individuals to the Accident and Emergency Department with burn injuries resulting from an incident in New Kingston.

The hospital said after assessing the severity of the patient’s injuries, one was treated and discharged, while others required in-patient care.

One patient was transferred to the Tony Thwaites Wing for further treatment after consultations with the plastic surgery team at UHWI.

“The remaining patient opted to continue treatment at KPH and is currently in stable condition,” the statement added.

However, both patients will require rehabilitative care post-discharge.

Both facilities are providing comprehensive treatment, including wound care, plastic surgery, and rehabilitation services, KPH said in its release.