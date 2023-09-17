KPREIT bags another Cayman property Loop Jamaica

Kingston Properties Limited (KPREIT) has acquired another commercial complex in the Cayman Islands.

In a notice on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, KPREIT says it has closed on the acquisition of 36 units in the Grand Harbour Commercial Centre along with the adjoining parking lot.

GHCC is said to be located in Prospect, one of the fastest-growing communities in the Cayman Islands and is located at a key intersection connecting the western part of the island to the eastern region.

The units are said to be fully tenanted and occupied by a variety of tenants ranging from education facilities, restaurants, hospitality and medical service providers, a supermarket and consultant firms.

KPREIT says it’s the fifth largest acquisition in that jurisdiction where per capita income stands at US$88,476 in 2021, according to data from the World Bank.

The acquisition comes amid KPREIT’s ongoing investment in Cayman – the Gum Tree 5 which consists of the acquisition of three commercial units in a mixed-use industrial development. That deal is estimated to cost the company US$ 3.13 million and has an expected completion date of December 2023.

KPREIT did not disclose the price of the complex it just acquired.

The Cayman Islands is the second largest country in which KPREIT has real estate investments. As at June 2023, the real estate trust had assets of US$51.5 million in Jamaica; US$24.7 million in Cayman; and the United States, US$5 million.

For the six months up to June 2023, the company earned US$737,370 in revenues from Cayman.