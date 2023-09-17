KPREIT bags another Cayman property Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
KPREIT bags another Cayman property Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Lifeguard charged with ‘choking his big brother to death’ in St James

JLP MP’s comments re first world status by 2030 lead to raging debate

Manning Cup 2023: McLean’s strike leads KC to victory against Calabar

KPREIT bags another Cayman property

Carib Cement exports 3,400 metric tonnes of its product to TCI

Tropical Storm Nigel forms in Central Atlantic

NHC monitoring new tropical wave

Amazon Warriors secure top spot in group stage

Day 2 schedule for Jamaicans at the Wanda Diamond League Final

Thompson-Herah grateful for 10.79 at Diamond League Final

Sunday Sep 17

31?C
Business
Loop News

September 15, 2023 02:51 PM ET – Updated

Kingston Properties CEO Kevin Richards

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Kingston Properties Limited (KPREIT) has acquired another commercial complex in the Cayman Islands.

In a notice on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, KPREIT says it has closed on the acquisition of 36 units in the Grand Harbour Commercial Centre along with the adjoining parking lot.

GHCC is said to be located in Prospect, one of the fastest-growing communities in the Cayman Islands and is located at a key intersection connecting the western part of the island to the eastern region.

The units are said to be fully tenanted and occupied by a variety of tenants ranging from education facilities, restaurants, hospitality and medical service providers, a supermarket and consultant firms.

KPREIT says it’s the fifth largest acquisition in that jurisdiction where per capita income stands at US$88,476 in 2021, according to data from the World Bank.

The acquisition comes amid KPREIT’s ongoing investment in Cayman – the Gum Tree 5 which consists of the acquisition of three commercial units in a mixed-use industrial development. That deal is estimated to cost the company US$ 3.13 million and has an expected completion date of December 2023.

KPREIT did not disclose the price of the complex it just acquired.

The Cayman Islands is the second largest country in which KPREIT has real estate investments. As at June 2023, the real estate trust had assets of US$51.5 million in Jamaica; US$24.7 million in Cayman; and the United States, US$5 million.

For the six months up to June 2023, the company earned US$737,370 in revenues from Cayman.

Related Articles

Business

August 29, 2023 10:03 PM

Business

December 22, 2021 01:01 PM

Business

September 13, 2021 11:29 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Lifeguard charged with ‘choking his big brother to death’ in St James

Jamaica News

JLP MP’s comments re first world status by 2030 lead to raging debate

Sport

Manning Cup 2023: McLean’s strike leads KC to victory against Calabar

More From

Sport

Jackson wins women’s 100m title Diamond League title

See also

EUGENE, Oregon: Two-time world 200m champion Shericka Jackson produced a phenomenal performance in the women’s 100m at the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field to take care of the first leg of he

Sport

Day 1 schedule for Jamaicans at the Wanda Diamond League Final

10 Jamaican athletes, among them Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson, are set to compete on Saturday’s opening day

Sport

Jackson leads 18 Jamaicans into Diamond League Final in Oregon

After 13 meetings from May to September, the final fields are now set as the Wanda Diamond League gets ready to crown its 2023 champions at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday and Su

Sport

Thompson-Herah grateful for 10.79 at Diamond League Final

EUGENE, Oregon: Five-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica finds inspiration in her season-ending performance at the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on Saturday as she looks

Sport

Sara Misir to compete in GT Cup Championships in the UK this weekend

Jamaican Formula woman driver Sara Misir will be in action this weekend in the United Kingdom.
Misir and teammate Alana Carter will take to the grid on Saturday and Sunday at the Donnington Race Tr

Sport

Day 2 schedule for Jamaicans at the Wanda Diamond League Final

Two-time world 200m champion Shericka Jackson looks set to defend her half-lap Diamond League title in Eugene on the second and final day of the Prefontaine Classic at the Hayward Field on Sunday.

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols