Kraft Macaroni and Cheese gets new name | Loop Jamaica

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese has announced a name change, the first in the product’s 85-year history.

The change from “macaroni and cheese” to “mac & cheese”, is meant to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand, Kraft Heinz Company said.

The iconic blue box now features just a single-colour hue of blue and amplifies the brand’s most recognizable asset — the noodle smile, now even more delicious and dripping with creamy, cheesy goodness.

The changes were inspired by comfort cravers — the people who believe that comfort is crucial to feeling good, and who love a helping of simple nourishment to warm their bellies.

“We know that people aren’t turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure, they are positively embracing comfort, saying yes to feeling good, saying yes to caring for themselves,” said Victoria Lee, Kraft Mac & Cheese Brand Manager.

“There is a familiar, craveable, positive comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese that makes it so special and iconic to millions of people across the world and our new look is a reflection of what our brand means to our consumers.”

The new look will appear across social channels and on the website this summer and packaging will start to hit shelves in August.