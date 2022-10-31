Kremi buys local cone manufacturing company Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Kremi buys local cone manufacturing company Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Kremi buys local cone manufacturing company

Alleged thief seen going through woman’s window held at police station

Farmers encouraged to improve soil nutrition

Curfew imposed in sections of St Thomas and Kingston Eastern division

Tropical storm conditions pose possible threat to Ja within 48 hours

Children up to age 12 to access care at UHWI as viral illnesses rise

Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

JPS: Planned power outages for Oct 31 and Nov 1

Businessman intervenes, foils phone robbers in St Andrew

WATCH: ‘Public cannot have… confidence’ in JC Hutchinson – Golding

Monday Oct 31

29?C
Business
Loop Business

58 minutes ago – Updated

Ryan Peralto, General Manager of Caribbean Cream, which trades as Kremi.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

More than one year after acquiring a cone manufacturing company, Caribbean Cream Limited – trading as Kremi – expects the value-added approach to double its sales revenues from cones. The acquired company, Koni Kone, has been incorporated into the operations of Caribbean Cream Limited and is located at 2A-2C Suthermere Road, Kingston.

The cone company was purchased for $45 million, and since taking over that business in March 2021, Kremi has made $20 million in additional sales from those products. “COVID-19 has challenged the reliability of supply chains. Therefore, in looking to the future, we decided to add the production of cake and waffle cones to reduce our reliance on imports going forward. This acquisition will also allow us to increase our sales revenues by introducing the value-added products to the local market offerings,” said Ryan Peralto, General Manager of Caribbean Cream. He spoke of the acquisition at the Annual General Meeting of Caribbean Cream on Tuesday, October 25, held at the Courtleigh Hotel. The company is in the process of rolling out these products through Kremi depots, mid-level distributors, as well as third parties. “This acquisition will help us chart our own destiny, as cones are complimentary to ice cream, and this combination can only grow our inflows,” Peralto explained.

In reviewing Kremi’s performance for the first half of the year, Peralto said the company grew in every category, and that yielded $222.5 million in additional sales income. Sales from imported novelties grew by $9 million or 51 per cent, while ice cream sold by ‘fudgies’ rose five per cent or $65 million. According to the Kremi general manager, construction has started on new cold and blast rooms on land acquired in 2021 at 1 South Road, adjacent to the existing plant. An insulated concrete base is now being cast, and the building should start going up soon. “Our infrastructural developments, which include the upcoming CHP plant, will make us self-sufficient in energy, together with the new cold room, are keys to improved sales, our expansion and expense management objectives,” Peralto noted.

Related Articles

Business

October 28, 2021 11:59 AM

Business

October 30, 2019 10:55 AM

Business

January 12, 2017 07:00 PM

Recent Articles

Business

Kremi buys local cone manufacturing company

Jamaica News

Alleged thief seen going through woman’s window held at police station

Jamaica News

Farmers encouraged to improve soil nutrition

More From

Jamaica News

Cop dies from motor vehicle crash in St Thomas

A police constable has died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash in St Thomas on Saturday night.
Reports are that about 9:45 pm, the traffic crash occurred along the Morant Road in t

See also

Entertainment

Things looking up: Burna Boy lands in Dominica

African Giant, Burna Boy has arrived in Dominica.
Video footage of the headline act arriving at the Douglas Charles airport is now making the rounds on social media.
The African Giant was slated

Business

Jamaican company secures first limestone shipment to US

Jamaican entity Lydford Mining Company has secured its first shipment of construction-grade limestone to the United States.
Lydford Mining worked over four days with 1,000 trucks to load 36,000 met

Lifestyle

A man’s breast cancer journey: Seven years and three surgeries later

After three surgeries and seven years of fighting breast cancer, Donavan Chevannes is crediting God for bringing him this far in his fight against the disease that is a rarity in men.
The

Jamaica News

Tropical storm watch in effect for Jamaica — Met Service

A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Jamaica as an area of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea becomes better organised while moving westward and has the potential to develop into a tro

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Tufton under pressure to resign re ‘dead babies’ scandal 2′

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the admission by Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, that 12 babies died from a bacterial infection at the Vict

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols