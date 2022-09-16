Kremi’s share price up 18% Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Kremi’s share price up 18% Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News

Caribbean Cream (Kremi) led gains on Thursday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Kremi’s share price rose 18 per cent to $4.67.

It was followed by Main Event, which gained 14 per cent to close at $8.57.

On the losing end were: Sygnus down 14 per cent to US$0.11, followed by 138 Student Living down 15 per cent to $5.69.

The JSE Index advanced by 404.38 points (0.11 per cent) to close at 359,942.49 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,582,527 valued at $56,809,986.28.

The Junior Market Index declined by 12.81 points (0.30 per cent) to close at 4,189.37 points and the volume traded amounted to 24,272,292 valued at $95,687,158.42.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 261.49 points (0.07 per cent) to close at 374,223.50 points and the volume traded amounted to 28,854,819 valued at $152,497,144.70.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 1.18 points (0.58 per cent) to close at 205.12 points and the volume traded amounted to 182,299 valued at $15,525.23.

See also

Also on the day, the JSE Financial Index declined by 0.52 points (0.61 per cent) to close at 85.26 points and the volume traded amounted to 3,007,652 valued at $47,960,312.83.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.97 points (0.96 per cent) to close at 102.14 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,462,240 valued at $33,140,290.42.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 100 stocks of which 42 advanced, 44 declined and 14 traded firm. The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 28,854,819 units valued at $152,497,144.70.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols