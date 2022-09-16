Kremi’s share price up 18% Loop Jamaica

Caribbean Cream (Kremi) led gains on Thursday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Kremi’s share price rose 18 per cent to $4.67.

It was followed by Main Event, which gained 14 per cent to close at $8.57.

On the losing end were: Sygnus down 14 per cent to US$0.11, followed by 138 Student Living down 15 per cent to $5.69.

The JSE Index advanced by 404.38 points (0.11 per cent) to close at 359,942.49 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,582,527 valued at $56,809,986.28.

The Junior Market Index declined by 12.81 points (0.30 per cent) to close at 4,189.37 points and the volume traded amounted to 24,272,292 valued at $95,687,158.42.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 261.49 points (0.07 per cent) to close at 374,223.50 points and the volume traded amounted to 28,854,819 valued at $152,497,144.70.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 1.18 points (0.58 per cent) to close at 205.12 points and the volume traded amounted to 182,299 valued at $15,525.23.

Also on the day, the JSE Financial Index declined by 0.52 points (0.61 per cent) to close at 85.26 points and the volume traded amounted to 3,007,652 valued at $47,960,312.83.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.97 points (0.96 per cent) to close at 102.14 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,462,240 valued at $33,140,290.42.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 100 stocks of which 42 advanced, 44 declined and 14 traded firm. The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 28,854,819 units valued at $152,497,144.70.