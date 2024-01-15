Krystal Tomlinson is engaged Loop Jamaica

7 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
2 hrs ago

A screengrab from the video of Krystal Tomlinson and her beau after he popped the question. (Photo: X via krystomlinson)

Congratulations are pouring in for public speaking coach and author Krystal Tomlinson, who on Monday evening announced her engagement.

In a heartwarming video posted to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Tomlinson shared that her beau popped the question during a birthday celebration she organised for him.

Based on her reaction, as captured in the video she shared, she was ecstatic. 

Though she thought gifting him a PS5 would’ve been the ultimate surprise for his birthday, he surprised her by asking her to marry him.

“I woke up thinking the surprise of the day was the PS5 I had been hiding in the house for weeks for his birthday. He works six days a week and deserves some downtime.

“He woke up knowing he was playing no games,” she said in the tweet that accompanied the video.

Adding to the tweet, she said:

“I woke up thinking that his friends were such good sports helping me to put together his birthday beach lyme. He woke up knowing that they had kept me in the dark the entire time.”

A gleeful Tomlinson can be heard in the video as her partner got down on one knee in a heart-shaped ring of fire. And she said yes.The X thread continued:

“You continue to love me in the details, intentionally and with a delicate fierceness that feels like lightning in my soul. 

“I say YES to a lifetime of treating each other like sacred gifts and answered prayers,” she said.

Tomlinson shares a daughter with entertainer Beenie Man, who also shared two weeks ago that he popped the question to his partner, Camille Lee. 

