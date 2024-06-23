KSAMC committed to tackling corruption, says Kingston mayor

Kingston Mayor Andrew Swaby has said the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is committed to rooting out corruption in its operations.

The statement was made by Swaby as he outlined his achievements in his first 100 days in office as mayor and KSAMC chairman at a press conference at the corporation’s building on Thursday.

The mayor said from the start of his tenure, he made “a solid commitment” to transparency, accountability and eliminating any form of corruption at the KSAMC.

He elaborated that “The first step towards this started with the public signing of contracts, and that was done on May 9, which was the first of its kind in the history of the municipal corporation.”

He pointed out that information regarding those contracts have been posted on the KSAMC’s website, with other contracts likely to be similarly posted once they are signed.

Swaby said the KSAMC’s next step towards fighting corruption is to partner with the Integrity Commission “to host a series of workshops, designed to educate councillors and staff on anti-corruption measures and principles of good governance.”

The mayor said the planned initiative is intended to showcase the corporation’s dedication to upholding the highest principles of integrity and accountability, while demonstrating its efforts to provide exceptional governance that benefits the community.

The workshops are to begin on June 25, and are to consist of 12 modules.