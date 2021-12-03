KSAMC to fix St Andrew roads damaged by TS Zeta, Eta | Loop Jamaica

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will use the Special Grant for Repairs (SGR) emergency funds to fix thoroughfares in sections of eastern St Andrew that were severely damaged by flooding late last year.

Loop News understands that road repairs are to commence on Friday.

Mayor of Kingston and St Andrew Delroy Williams and other elected representatives did a first-hand assessment of the damage last Friday during a tour of sections of the Harbour View, Dallas and Norman Gardens divisions of the municipality.

Roads slated to be repaired are Balkan Avenue and Talmania Street in Harbour Heights, as well as Lunar Avenue — all in the Harbour View Division. Repairs are also to be done on Garden Close, which is in the Dallas Division.

These roads and several others within the eastern section of St Andrew, suffered major structural damage when tropical storms Zeta and Eta dumped rainwater on the island in October and November last year.

“The municipality is very active with respect to its disaster risk management approach and developing our programme for disaster risk management and policy, and so we have been very active in spaces across the municipality that are far more prone to disaster and prone to flooding, and where our infrastructure is at risk to various natural events like flooding and landslides,” Williams said.

The terrain has been impassable at the intersection of Balkan Avenue and Talmania Street, with the floodwaters creating a deep ditch that prevented traffic from traversing. Residents have had to use the alternative of Harbour Drive to get in and out of their premises.

Williams said the first phase of the repairs will reinstate and stabilise the area to allow access to and from the community before extensive work begins at a later date. Lunar Avenue and Garden Close will also be stabilised and renovated.

Meanwhile, councillor for the Norman Gardens Division, Jacquline Lewis, described the road repairs as a gift for residents.

“A Christmas gift for the residents of Harbour Heights. This road has been badly damaged by the floodwaters and residents have to be finding alternate routes to access their homes through Harbour Drive and I am so very happy that my lobbying bears fruit,” Lewis said.