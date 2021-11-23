KTHS claim another big scalp in Manning Cup | Loop Jamaica

Kingston Technical High School (KTHS) accounted for another big scalp on matchday seven of the 2021-22 ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition by defeating many-time champions St George’s College 3-1 at the Stadium East field on Tuesday.

The victory came six days after the Shaun Charlton-coached team upset reigning champions Jamaica College (JC) 1-0 at the Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College (JC).

With the victory, KTHS moved to nine points from four games for a three-point lead atop Group A. They have now won three straight games following a 2-1 defeat against Charlie Smith High in their opening game on November 13.

Bridgeport High and Kingston High won the other two Group A games on the day.

Portmore-based Bridgeport High edged Charlie Smith High 1-0 at Prison Oval in Spanish Town to secure their first victory of the season.

Despite the defeat, Charlie Smith High remained in second place courtesy of goal difference over third-place St George’s College. Both teams are on six points but Charlie Smith have played four games compared to St George’s three.

Bottom-place Kingston High beat Calabar High 1-0 in the second game at the Stadium East field to also secure their first victory of the season.

Calabar, which have played three games, remained fourth in the table on four points, still two points behind Charlie Smith and St George’s College.

JC, which have also played three games, are also on four points but fifth in the table.

Bridgeport hold down sixth place with three points the same as bottom-placed Kingston High.

Meanwhile, an ISSA release ahead of the games stated that St Mary’s College have withdrawn from the competition. The release said all their results are null and void.

St Mary’s College had played two games and suffered heavy defeats. They were trounced 26-0 by St Catherine High in their second match last week Thursday at Spanish Town Prison Oval and lost 13-0 against Wolmer’s Boys in their season’s opener.

MANNING CUP

Tuesday’s results

Group A

Bridgeport 1 Charlie Smith 0

Kingston Technical 3 St George’s College 1

Calabar High 0 Kingston High 1

Wednesday’s games

Group B

St. Jago vs Dunoon at Prison Oval – 12:00 pm

Jonathan Grant vs Excelsior at Prison Oval – 3:00 pm

Tivoli vs Camperdown at Jamaica College – 12:00 pm

STATHS vs Jose Marti at Jamaica College – 3:00 pm

Group C

St Catherine High vs Mona at Stadium East – 12:00 pm

Wolmer’s vs Kingston College at Stadium East – 3:00 pm

DACOSTA CUP

Tuesday’s results

Group B

Frome 4 Green Island 0

Green Pond 0 Petersfield 0

Godfrey Stewart 1 Rusea’s 0

Group D

Alston High 0 Bellefield High 7

Belair 0 Manchester High 2

Christiana High 2 Holmwood Technical 1

Group F

Central High 0 Garvey Maceo 3

Vere Technical High 2 Foga Road High 1

Group H

McGrath 4 York Castle 1

Charlemont High 5 St Mary High 2

Wednesday’s games

Group A

Irwin High vs Maldon at Irwin – 1:15 pm

St James High vs William Knibb at Irwin – 3:30 pm

Cornwall College vs Holland High at Wiliam Knibb – 3:30 pm

Herbert Morrison vs Spot Valley at William Knibb – 1:15 pm

Group C

B.B. Coke vs Maggotty at STETHS at 1:15 pm

STETHS vs Lacovia at STETHS 3:30 pm

Mt. St Joseph vs Munro at Kirkvine – 1:15 pm

Group E

Lennon High vs Claude McKay High at Edwin Allen/Turners Field – 1:15 pm

Clarendon College vs Denbigh at Edwin Allen/Turners Field – 3:30 pm

Edwin AllenHigh vs Glenmuir at Glenmuir – 3:30 pm

Group G

St Thomas Technical vs Happy Grove at York Oval – 1:15 pm

Paul Bogle High vs Port Antonio at York Oval – 3:30 pm