KTHS register shock victory over JC, Calabar whip Bridgeport | Loop Jamaica

Kingston Technical High School (KTHS), Charlie Smith High, and Calabar High secured victories on matchday three of the 2021-22 ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on Wednesday.

KTHS upset reigning champions Jamaica College (JC) 1-0 at the Ashenheim Stadium at JC.

Calabar High, led by a hat-trick from striker Darren Chinnon, whipped Bridgeport High 5-0 in the opening game of a Group ‘A’ doubleheader at the Stadium East field, while Charlie Smith High defeated Kingston High 2-0 in the second game.

Jaheem Bryan scored the all-important goal for KTHS to leave JC in a precarious position to advance from the seven-team group.

Having drawn their first game 0-0 against Calabar High, JC now sit on one point from two games to be in fifth position and in real trouble of making the top two or even a best third-place finish.

It was the second time in three Manning Cup seasons that KTHS had scored a shocking victory over JC. KTHS ended JC’s five-year unbeaten run in 2018 when their goalkeeper scored a stunning 88th-minute free-kick.

KTHS, which lost their opening game 2-1 against Charlie Smith High, moved into fourth spot on three points.

Charlie Smith’s victory over Kingston High put them top of the group with a maximum of six points, two ahead of second-place Calabar High on four points.

St George’s College, which were idle on the day, are third on three points.

The Eugene Williams-coached Charlie Smith High secured the victory despite playing with 10 players for more than an hour.

Damar Brown, who scored twice against KTHS last Saturday, returned with two more goals for Charlie Smith to take his tally to four goals.

Kingston High are rooted to the bottom of the group without a point after two games.

MANNING CUP

Wednesday’s results

Group A

Calabar 5 Bridgeport 0

Kingston High 0 Charlie Smith 0

Kingston Technical 1 JC 0

Thursday’s games

GROUP C

Clan Carthy vs KC at Stadium East – 12:00 pm

St Marys’ College vs St Catherine High at Stadium East – 3:00 pm

Mona v Papine at JC – 3:00 pm

DACOSTA CUP

Wednesday’s results

Group B

Mannings School 3 Green Island 1

Green Pond 4 Godfrey Stewart 0

Petersfield 3 Rusea’s 1

Group C

Munro College 1 Maggotty 0

STETHS 0 B.B. Coke 0

Group D

Christiana 5 Belair 1

DeCarteret College 2 Bellefied 2

Holmwood 0 Manchester 0

Group F

Kemps Hill 1 Foga Road 3

Old Harbour 1 Garvey Maceo 2

Group H

York Castle 3 St Mary’s High 2

McGrath 2 Charlemont 2

Ocho Rios 0 Dinthill 0