LA Lewis a no-show in court; warrant for arrest stayed until Jan 19 Loop Jamaica

Entertainer Horace ‘LA’ Lewis was absent when his case was called up on Thursday in the St Catherine Parish Court.

When his name was called just before 11am, Lewis was not present. His attorney, Orville Morgan, subsequently told the court that he had been unable to get in touch with his client.

“Your honour, I made several calls to his number yesterday (Wednesday) and even this morning, but I got no response from Mr Lewis,” Morgan stated.

He then asked the presiding Judge, Desiree Alleyne, to postpone the matter until January 19, 2024. The judge granted the extension and said a warrant would be stayed until that date.

Lewis has been charged with breaches of the Toll Roads Act.

This was after the seemingly eccentric entertainer recorded and then posted on social media, a video of himself forcefully driving through a barrier at a toll booth on a section of Highway 2000 in St Catherine.

The allegations as previously outlined in court, are that on April 30, Lewis drove through the toll plaza twice without paying, and damaged the barrier in the process.

In the video, Lewis is seen complaining that it was taking too long to get through a normal line at the toll booth, so he opted to and forcibly drove through a T-tag barrier.

He was later arrested on a warrant at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA), and slapped with the charges.