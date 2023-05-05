LA Lewis arrested for driving through toll barrier Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that Horace ‘LA’ Lewis was arrested by officers from the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) following an incident in St Catherine on Friday, May 5.

Lewis, who the police described as being known in the entertainment industry, is facing charges relative to breaches of the Toll Authority Act.

His arrest came after Lewis reportedly recorded and published a video on social media, in which he is seen breaching a toll barrier in St Catherine.

Also in the video, Lewis said it was taking too long to get through a normal line at the toll booth, so he opted to and forcibly drove through a T-tag barrier.

In a release, the JCF said it was reminding the public that breaking the law has consequences, regardless of who is involved.

“We encourage citizens to comply with the laws and to act responsibly and respectfully towards our public institutions,” said the JCF.

“The JCF remains resolute and committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring public safety for all,” the release continued.