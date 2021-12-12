Laban home easily after early scare at Caymanas | Loop Jamaica

LABAN easily beat overnight allowance runners for the second time in four months on Sunday, landing the six-furlong Ahwhofah Trophy with Abigail Able despite almost unseating the female claiming rider at the start.

Even-money favourite LABAN gave his backers quite a scare at the start, but Able maintained her balance, recovering from next-to-last in the nine-horse to chase the leaders leaving the half-mile marker.

With DEEP BLUE SEA being attacked by PRINCE CHARLES, Able made her bid three-wide off the home turn and quickly hit the front a furlong and a half out astride out-of-class LABAN, who quickly sprinted clear under minimum urging.

LABAN clocked 1:13.3, well clear of LEGALITY, who claimed claim second ahead of late-closing SUPREME SOUL. PRINCE CHARLES lost third at the wire.

Oneil Mullings and six-time champion Omar Walker continued logged two winners apiece on the 10-race card.

Mullings moved his December tally to five winners in three meets by landing the second event astride Philip Feanny’s JAGUAR, and returned to score in the sixth with Ryan Darby’s CUP CAKE.

Walker landed the eighth astride Victor Williams’ SHE’S SO FABULOUS, and returned to close the 10-race card with Parsard’s imported CRAFTY AND READY at five furlongs round.

Racing continues at the weekend with another dual Saturday-Sunday meet.