Laban looks good for feature race at Caymanas Park | Loop Jamaica

Female claiming jockey Abigail Able is aboard Richard Azan’s ante-post favourite, LABAN, for Sunday’s six-furlong overnight allowance Ahwhofah Sprint at Caymanas Park.

Azan summoning nine-pound claiming rider Able results in down-in-class LABAN moving from top-weight 126lbs to 117, among the lightest runners in the nine-horse field.

LABAN carried a similar weight, 116lbs, to finish a length and three-quarter behind SHE’S A WONDER, ROJORN DI PILOT and DUKE in the grade above open allowance on October 2.

After four races in the higher class, finishing second twice and fourth the other two occasions, having not won in four months, four-year-old LABAN is back among overnight allowance runners, a level which he had easily conquered in August.

ANOTHER BULLET, PRINCE CHARLES, EL PROFESOR and SUPREME SOUL have been struggling for form, leaving joint top-weights DEEP BLUE SEA, LEGALITY, LOOSE BALL and the imported ONE DON as LABAN’s main threats.

ONE DON and LOOSE BALL will close from off the pace, but likely too late to catch LABAN, who only has DEEP BLUE SEA to worry about on the lead.

The Ahwhofah Sprint is the ninth of 10 events scheduled. First post is 11:45 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12

Race 1 -900m St

Talented Tony K (12)

Race 2 – 800m St

Jaguar (4)

Race 3 – 1000m St

Samora (11)

Race 4 – 800m St

I Realise (3)

Race 5 – 900m St

True Bravado (3)

Race 6 – 900m St

Plutologist (13)

Race 7 – 1300m

King’s Magician (1)

Race 8 – 1000m St

Carol Strike (8)

Race 9 – 1200m

Laban (6)

Race 10 – 1000m Rd

Crafty and Ready (4)

BETS OF THE DAY

Race 8 – 1000m St

Carol Strike (8)

Race 9 – 1200m

Laban (6)

Race 10 – 1000m Rd

Crafty and Ready (4)