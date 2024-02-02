Labour Ministry mourns passing of its former PS, Anthony Irons Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has expressed deep sadness at the passing of Anthony Irons, a former permanent secretary at the ministry, who died on February 1.

Irons dedicated much of his working life to the upliftment of Jamaica’s public service and the field of industrial relations.

He started his career in the public service in 1956 with his appointment at the Accountant General’s Department. After a number of assignments, he joined the Ministry of Labour and Social Security on January 3, 1978, and served as director of industrial relations.

He advanced to the position of permanent secretary on November 1, 1989, and held the position until his retirement in September 1998.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said Irons was not only a key figure in the ministry, but was highly regarded as an influential figure in the development and stability of Jamaica’s industrial relations framework, serving as deputy chairman of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal for many years.

He was conferred the honour of Order of Jamaica in 1997.

The ministry said throughout his tenure there, Irons ”served with dedication and integrity, bringing about transformative changes in the management of labour and social security matters in Jamaica. His approach to leadership, marked by his ability to remain fair and just, earned him respect across Jamaica.”

He has been described as a visionary who worked tirelessly to protect the rights and welfare of all Jamaican workers.

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Security, along with the entire nation, mourns the loss of a truly remarkable individual. During this difficult time, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friend and all who knew him. His memory will forever live on in the annals of Jamaica’s public service history,” the ministry added.

“As we reflect on his legacy, let us honour Mr Irons’ memory by continuing to strive for a fair, just and peaceful society. His life’s work remains an inspiration for all of us committed to the welfare and advancement of Jamaica’s workers.

“May his soul rest in peace,” concluded the ministry.