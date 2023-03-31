Labour Ministry orders JUTC drivers back to work Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Labour has ordered drivers at the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) who have been on strike, to return to work.

According to the order, drivers scheduled for the 7pm shift are to resume duties, while those rostered for other shifts are to report for normal duties.

Corporate Communications Manager at the JUTC, Cecil Thoms, said the back-to-work order followed a meeting today at the Labour Ministry that involved the company’s management and the University and Allied Workers Union (UAWU), which represents the drivers.

Thoms said operations at the state-owned bus company were disrupted for two days after drivers withdrew their service amid complains about their salaries.

According to Thoms, “it is noteworthy that the drivers were paid in line with the heads of agreement, signed on March 17, 2023 by their union.

The drivers walked off the job just at the start of the rush hour on Wednesday afternoon, leaving commuters stranded across the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region (KMTR).

They have been protesting for better pay, having expressed their dissatisfaction with their salaries following the recently-signed compensation agreement with the Government.