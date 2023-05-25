Labour Ministry schedules meeting with JTA and Education Ministry Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has scheduled an Emergency Conciliation Meeting between the Ministry of Education and Youth (MOEY) and the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) for Friday, May 26, 2023 in response to the reported industrial action being taken by teachers in Government administered (public) schools across the island.

The meeting is to be held at the North Street office of the ministry, beginning at 8:30 am.

The ministry has advised that it will be attempting to have the current impasse between the teachers and the Government amicably resolved within the shortest possible timeframe.