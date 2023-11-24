Labour Ministry warns of overseas employment scams Loop Jamaica

In a stance against fraudulent overseas employment schemes on social media, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security has issued a stern warning to members of the public.

The ministry is deeply concerned about the proliferation of deceptive advertisements promising lucrative overseas job opportunities. It says it is critical for citizens to exercise utmost caution and vigilance when encountering such offers on social media platforms.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said it unequivocally disassociates itself from such deceptive advertisements.

One such offer is noted to invite unsuspecting applicants to send their information to an email address – [email protected].

“The ministry wants to make it abundantly clear that this entity is operating illegally, preying on the hopes and aspirations of job seekers,” said the ministry

“Additionally, the unauthorised use of the ministry’s logo in these advertisements is an act of fraudulence. The ministry categorically states that it is not engaged in any recruitment for the overseas employment programmes at this time,” it added.

The ministry urged the public to visit its official website at www.mlss.gov.jm for a list of licensed employment agencies that are authorised to facilitate overseas job placements.

For further information or to report suspicious advertisements, the ministry’s Employment Agencies Unit can be reached at 876-922-9500.

The ministry is also advising individuals who suspect that they have fallen victim to scams, to promptly contact the unit or report the matter to the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Fraud Squad.

The Labour Ministry underscored that any entity intending to engage in the recruitment of workers in Jamaica, whether for local or overseas placements, must be licensed in compliance with the Employment Agencies Act. It said it is imperative for anyone operating without a valid license to immediately cease their operations and take steps to regularise their activities.

The ministry said it maintains a zero-tolerance approach to employment scamming, and will take decisive action against violators.

Anyone found operating in breach of the regulations may be subject to a fine of $1 million, with an alternative of up to 12 month in prison upon conviction.