Labour Ministry warns of possible construction work job scam Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has indicate that it is aware that a flyer has been circulating on social media seeking to recruit male and female construction workers for employment in the Cayman Islands.

In response, the ministry is advising members of the public that the advertised entity, Housing Solution Limited, is not licensed to operate in Jamaica, and is therefore not authorised to recruit workers locally.

The ministry said members of the public are strongly advised to visit its website at www.mlss.gov.jm to confirm the list of employment agencies which are licensed to operate in Jamaica before engaging with employment offers.

It said persons may also contact the ministry’s Employment Agencies Unit via telephone at 876-676-5806 and 876-553-5457, or via email at [email protected] for information.

The ministry is reminding persons that any entity intending to engage in the recruitment of workers in Jamaica, for local or overseas placements, is required, under the Employment Agencies Act, to obtain a licence from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

The ministry added that it has a zero-tolerance approach to employment scamming, and urged individuals or organisations operating without valid licences to cease and desist and to immediately pursue steps to regularise their operations.

It said any person found to be operating in breach of the regulations governing employment agencies may be subject to a fine of $1,000,000 and/or up to 12 months imprisonment, on conviction.