Labourer out on bail regarding murder charged shot and killed Loop Jamaica

Thirty-six-year-old Dwayne Clarke, otherwise called ‘Zanu’, a labourer of Gully Road, St. Ann’s Bay, St Ann was shot and killed on Gully Road, St. Ann’s Bay in the parish on Monday, January 08.

Based on preliminary investigations, about 3:00 pm, residents heard explosions and summoned the police. Upon arrival of the lawmen, Clarke was seen lying on his back with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Clarke was transported to the hospital where he waspronounced dead.

Sleuths have also revealed that the now-deceased was charged with murder and was currently on bail.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to contact them at 876- 972-2209, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.