Labourer’s charred remains found after fire in Old Harbour | Loop Jamaica

Investigators assigned to the St Catherine South Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding a fire that claimed the life of a man in Marlin Crescent West in Old Harbour, St Catherine, Sunday.

He has been identified as Larry Whyte, 47, a labourer of Marlin Crescent West.

Reports from the Old Harbour police are that about 5:15pm, a fire was seen coming from premises in the community, and the police and fire department were contacted.

“When the cooling down operation subsided, Whyte’s charred remains were seen among the debris,” the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit said in a release Monday.

The scene was processed, and his body was removed to the morgue.