Labuschagne, Head centuries put Australia on top

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne bats against the West Indies during their Test match in Adelaide, on Thursday. (AP Photo)

UNBEATEN centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head placed Australia in a commanding position at the end of day one in the second Test match against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval, on Thursday.

Labuschagne ended on 120 not out and Head struck 114 not out as Australia closed on 330/3 in their first innings. Australia at one stage were 131/3 after Usman Khawaja (62) and captain Steve Smith (duck) fell in back-to-back overs.

Labuschagne and Head batted the remainder of the day’s play putting on an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 199 runs. Labuschagne has struck 11 fours in his 235-ball innings and Head has played aggressively hitting 12 fours in his knock of 114 not out off 139 deliveries. Labuschagne has been in prolific form scoring a double century and a century in the opening Test at Perth.

Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies grabbing 1/42 in 21 overs.

Day two of the Test match bowls off at midnight on Friday TT time.

SUMMARISED SCORES

AUSTRALIA 330/3 – Marnus Labuschagne 120 not out, Travis Head 114 not out, Usman Khawaja 62; Jason Holder 1/42 vs WEST INDIES

