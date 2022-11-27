Lady Young remains closed, culvert collapses along North Coast

Black Immigrant Daily News

Two major landslides and smaller landslips led to the closure of the Lady Young Road in Morvant near the Hilton hotel to allow workers to clear the debris. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE LADY Young Road, Morvant, remained closed for a second day, on Sunday, the Ministry of Works has advised.

The road was closed on Saturday from the walkover to Hilton Trinidad after landslides left mounds of debris. The ministry said the site is actively being cleared and that stabilisation works are being done.

It urged drivers to use alternative routes.

Additionally, the ministry also issued an advisory for drivers on the North Coast Road to be cautious, particularly in the vicinity of Zorro Road, Las Cuevas, where a culvert crossing a section of the roadway collapsed on Sunday. Both incidents resulted from prolonged rainfalls between Friday night and Sunday.

