Lamara Distin breaks national indoor record again Loop Jamaica

NCAA champion Lamara Distin improved on her Jamaican indoor record to win the women’s high jump at the Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex in South Carolina on Saturday.

Distin, the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, won the event with a clearance of 1.97m to improve on the previous national record of 1.94m she achieved at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on February 5.

The 1.97m national indoor record also equalled the national outdoor record she set last year on her way to gold at the NCAA Championships.

Distin beat her Texas A&M teammate Bara Sajdokova as the duo finished 1-2 in the competition for the second straight week.

The mark also topped her school record set last week. The impressive new mark also leads the NCAA and matched the No. 3 mark in NCAA history. Her clearance is tied for the fifth-best in the world this year.

Sajdokov? took silver, equaling her collegiate personal best of 1.87m. Georgia’s Elena Kulichenko jumped 1.84m for third.

There were two other Jamaican victories at the meet.

2019 World Championships shot put silver medallist Danniel Thomas-Dodd, representing Adidas, threw 18.74m to comfortably win the event ahead of Hannah Hall of Miami, Florida, who threw 16.71m, and Georgia’s Ana da Silva who threw 16.60m for third.

Virginia’s Owayne Owens produced 16.59m for victory in the men’s triple jump ahead of another Jamaican – Luke Brown of Kentucky – who produced 16.43m. Ohio State’s Clarence Foote-Talley was third with 15.88m.