Lamara Distin wins second national high jump title Loop Jamaica

Lamara Distin, representing Texas A&M University, secured her second national high jump title on the opening day of the National Senior and Junior Championships at the National Stadium on Thursday.

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion achieved a clearance height of 1.91m, matching the height she successfully cleared to win the NCAA Indoor title in March.

Distin, who holds the national record, also earned a silver medal at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in June with a height of 1.87m.

Kimberley Williamson, a seven-time national champion, finished second in the event with her best clearance at 1.85m. Notably, only two competitors participated in the high jump competition.