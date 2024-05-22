Lamichhane denied US visa ahead of T20 World Cup Loop Jamaica

Sandeep Lamichhane’s chances of playing at the T20 World Cup took a hit after he was declined a US visa.

The Nepal leg-spinner was recently acquitted of rape charges opening up the way for him to play for Nepal at the T20 World Cup.

However, Lamichhane revealed on Wednesday that his application for a US visa was unsuccessful.

“And the @USEmbassyNepal did it again what they did back in 2019, they denied my Visa for the T-20 World Cup happening in USA and West Indies. Unfortunate. I am sorry to all the well wishers of Nepal Cricket,” Lamichhane posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Nepal plays two preliminary round matches at the T20 World Cup in the USA.

Nepal plays the Netherlands on 4 June in Dallas, before taking on Sri Lanka in Lauderhill on 11 June.

They then play South Africa (14 June) and Bangladesh (16 June) in Kingstown on 14 June.

Nepal is currently in camp in St Vincent and will travel to the USA to play warm-up matches on 27 May against Canada, and on 30 May against the USA.