‘Landlord’ held after illegal gun found in speaker box on premises | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

8 minutes ago

Thirty-six-year-old Ricardo Francis otherwise called ‘Landlord’, a truck driver of 11 Miles in Bull Bay, St. Thomas was charged in connection with an illegal firearm and ten rounds of ammunition that were seized during an operation in his community on Thursday, April 28.

Reports from the Yallahs Police are that at about 6:30 am, lawmen were in the area when a premises occupied by Francis was searched and the firearm and ammunition were found inside a speaker box that was in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody and later charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. His court date is being arranged.

