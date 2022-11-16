Lara named in 3-man panel to review Windies’ T20 World Cup performance Loop Jamaica

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara and South African Mickey Arthur are part of a three-man independent panel assembled by Cricket West Indies (CWI) to undertake “a comprehensive review” of the Caribbean side’ first-round exit from the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

West Indies, champions in 2012 and 2016, were knocked out of the tournament before the Super 12s stages after defeats to Ireland and Scotland in their first-round group.

CWI, in a statement, said the early exit had “caused great disappointment and frustration among all West Indies cricket stakeholders” and saw the resignation of head coach Phil Simmons.

The three-man panel will be chaired by Justice Patrick Thompson Jr, a high court judge at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

The three-man panel has been asked to conduct “a thorough and independent review of the West Indies men’s T20 team’s preparation and performance.”

The CWI statement further added that “they will speak to as many stakeholders as practicably possible over the next six weeks, including selectors, squad members, management staff, board officials, ex-players, territorial boards and franchises and the Caribbean Premier League.

“They will collate their findings and submit their recommendations as part of a final report to CWI’s board of directors by December 15.”

Ricky Skerritt, CWI’s president, said: “It is vital that players, coaches, administrators, and all of us who love West Indies cricket, recognise that creating a sustainable learning culture, throughout the organisation, is a prerequisite for player growth and team improvement.

“Emotion-based and knee-jerk type decisions have failed CWI repeatedly in the past. I am confident that this independent World Cup review process will produce findings and learnings that should be of great benefit to our cricket system going forward.”

Lara and Arthur are currently employed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Derbyshire respectively.