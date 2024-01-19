Large cache of rifles seized by Clarendon police Loop Jamaica

The operator of an unregistered security company is among three men who have been taken into custody by the Clarendon police in connection with the seizure of 12 rifles and 13 board guns on a property in the parish on Thursday night.

The cache of weapons, which includes five 303 rifles and seven .22 rifles, were seized during a raid that was carried out at an unregistered security company’s office at the Denbigh Showground in the parish on Thursday night.

The raid was triggered by an incident at about 10:30 pm on Thursday along Waterman Street in Hayes, Clarendon, after a police party signalled the driver of a white Toyota Probox motorcar to stop.

The vehicle was stopped, but soon started to reverse and the action of the person in the front passenger seat aroused the suspicion of the law enforcers.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, a firearm was found under a mat on the floor of the front passenger seat.

A security guard, who was one of two persons in the vehicle, reportedly claimed ownership of the firearm, but stated that it was a BB gun that was used for work purposes, and that it carried pullets.

The two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody on Thursday night, and the police picked up another man on Friday morning.

In another follow-up operation by the police, on Friday at about 10: 30 am, members of the Clarendon Quick Response Team, acting on information, went to an empty property on Bryant’s Crescent in May Pen, Clarendon in search of illegal ammunition.

A search of the property led to the seizure of nine 9mm rounds and 10 .38 rounds in a plastic bag near a garbage heap.

No one was arrested for that seizure.