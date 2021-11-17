Lasco Financial Services hosts free training for small businesses | Loop Jamaica

Lasco Financial Services (LFSL) in partnership with the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management will host a free online training for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) on Thursday, November 18.

The course entitled Business Management Financial Planning is being facilitated on the MicroPitch platform and will be taught by MSME Business Advisor at the Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica, Elijah J LeBlanc.

The financial arm of the LASCO Affiliated Companies sees this collaboration as a great opportunity for their clientele and other small business operators to improve business readiness and operations.

“LASCO Financial Services is a company that provides services tailored for small businesses. This joint effort can make a valuable contribution to their professional standing and business acumen of our clients and by extension their business,” said Jacinth Hall-Tracey, LFSL Managing Director.

“We believe that building the capacity of small business owners would only have good effects on their operations. MSMEs are the engine of our economy, so improving them is a good investment,” Hall-Tracey added.

The company is inviting their small business customers, as well as any other interested MSMEs, to register for the entrepreneurship training at http://en.micropitchcaribbean.com.

The session is the finale of a three-part series that started on November 4, 2021, with training being carried out in the area of Digitalisation and E-commerce, which may be viewed here https://youtu.be/iz_LhK8kaFw . Week two focused on Green and Sustainable Business Practices.

Other partners include the Caribbean Development Bank, Compete Caribbean, Caribbean MicroFinance Alliance, Development Finance Association, Grenada Development Bank, St Lucia Development Bank, and the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Jamaica.